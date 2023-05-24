International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.13.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IFF opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
