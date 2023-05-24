Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stake Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 90,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $23.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.