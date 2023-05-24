Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,106 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

