iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

