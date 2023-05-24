iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.89

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 21284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

