iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.36

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.36 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 240136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.