iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.27

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 229732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

