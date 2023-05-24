iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.27

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $99.23, with a volume of 39113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

