Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson Sells 15,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$180.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$181.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$163.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$119.48 and a 52 week high of C$190.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.49. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$133.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.733897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

