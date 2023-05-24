Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Kathryn Romano Sells 25,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

