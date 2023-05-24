Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Kathryn Romano Sells 28,428 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

KRYS stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.