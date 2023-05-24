Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Daniel Janney Sells 50,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

KRYS opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,105 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

