Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Daniel Janney Sells 50,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

KRYS opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,105 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.