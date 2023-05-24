Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 731,627 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 505,184 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.

Lazydays Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $11,755,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $805,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

