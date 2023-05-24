Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 731,627 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 505,184 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.
Lazydays Price Performance
NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $11,755,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $805,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazydays (LAZY)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.