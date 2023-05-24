LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 2,728 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
