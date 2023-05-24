LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.