Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

