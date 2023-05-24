Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.05

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.05 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.21), with a volume of 3481332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.60 ($2.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.86 ($2.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.55.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

