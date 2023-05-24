Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

AMZN opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

