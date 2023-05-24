MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,352.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,352.00 and last traded at $1,352.00, with a volume of 54380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,310.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

