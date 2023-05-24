Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,716 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hibbett by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hibbett by 33.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

