Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,818 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of IYC opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

