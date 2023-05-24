Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS FSMO opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

