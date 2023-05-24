Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

