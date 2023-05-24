Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,401 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

HIW opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

