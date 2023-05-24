Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $154.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

