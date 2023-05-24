Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,886 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,160,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

