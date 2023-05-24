Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.