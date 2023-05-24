Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

