Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $19,887,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

PII stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

