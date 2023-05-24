Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Twilio by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

