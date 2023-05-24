Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $783.22 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $754.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

