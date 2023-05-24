Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $358,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

