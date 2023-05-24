Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $359,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.27% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $82.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

