Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $366,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,395. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.