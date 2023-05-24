Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $368,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,324,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000.

MLPA opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

