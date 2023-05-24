Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $371,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

