Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

AerCap stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

