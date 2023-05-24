Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 308,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

