Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

