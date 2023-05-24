Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $404,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.