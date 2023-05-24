Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

