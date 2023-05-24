Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 316,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,099,000.

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

