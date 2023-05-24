Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,107 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 787,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $9,659,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Xerox by 57.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,287,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 471,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

