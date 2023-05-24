Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 677 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

