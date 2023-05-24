Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS VNM opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.