Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $298.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.14 and a 200 day moving average of $278.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $2,131,797. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.