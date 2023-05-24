Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,610.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $361,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ITRI stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.