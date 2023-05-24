Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,446,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

