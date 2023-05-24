Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PVH were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

