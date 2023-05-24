Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,266 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

